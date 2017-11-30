Christmas Cheshireman Special comes to Chirk

Christmas came to Chirk last weekend – and it was a few minutes late.

The Christmas Cheshireman Special pulled into Chirk Station on the last Saturday in November, where it took on water.

The train was hauled by a Britannia ‘Pacific’ Steam Locomotive No. 70013 ‘Oliver Cromwell’ and was due to arrive in Chirk at 12.15pm, but was running a little behind schedule.

Despite the terrible weather, crowds gathered to see the special train enter the station and once again keen Chirk photographer Alan Roberts managed to capture the locomotive in all its glory.