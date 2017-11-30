Care Home receives a commendation at Wrexham Area Civic Society Awards

The annual Wrexham Area Civic Society awards saw groups throughout Chirk presented with awards.

Chirk Town Council nominated Chirk Court care home in the New Build and Sustainability categories for the awards, who received a commendation in the New Build Category.

The award was accepted by Craig Sparrow from the Pennaf Group, of which Chirk Court is a member, and Dr Sarah Horrocks, chairman of Clwyd Alyn Housing Association.

Shaun Jones, clerk to Chirk Town Council, said: “I heartily congratulate the Pennaf Group on the Chirk Court development and we believe that the facility is first class.”

Other groups that received an award were the Glyn Valley Tramway Trust, who picked up the award for Regeneration and Plas Kynaston in Cefn Mawr who received the award for Architectural Conservation.

Each year, the society gives awards for the best contributions to Wrexham County Borough’s environment.

The Awards Presentation took place on November 24 in St Margaret’s Hall, Wrexham.

Among the attendees were Wrexham MP Ian Lucas, Deputy Mayor of Wrexham Councillor Andy Williams, and Wrexham Council planning committee chairman Cllr Michael Morris, who presented the awards.

For more winners visit the Civic Society’s Facebook page ‘Wrexham Area Civic Society’.