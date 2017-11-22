Christmas Cheshireman Special to visit Chirk

Christmas has come early in Chirk – but it’s not the usual red-suited, white-bearded character you’d expect.

The Christmas Cheshireman Special will be taking on water at Chirk Station before travelling on to Chester on Saturday, November 25.

The train is departing Bristol Temple Meads at around 7am and will arrive at Chirk Station at approximately 12.40pm and is then set to leave Chester at around 5pm and will return on the same route.

The train will be hauled by a Britannia ‘Pacific’ steam locomotive No.70013 ‘Oliver Comwell’ or a Black 5 No.45305.

Sometimes these special trains are redirected so all those wanting to see the train are urged to check the route. Call Railway Touring on 01553 661 500 or log on to enquiries@railwaytouring.co.uk