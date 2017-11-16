Top honours for St Mary's Churchyard Group in RHS Britain in Bloom

Reporter:

Lucy Wain

St Mary’s Churchyard Group Chirk are celebrating receiving the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ National Certificate of Distinction on the RHS Britain In Bloom Competition.

They were presented with their well deserved award at a ceremony held in Llandudno last month.

The judges were very impressed with the volunteer churchyard group who have endeavoured to bring the community into the churchyard to learn, explore and look after this very special place which is full of peace and also abundant in wildlife and history.

 

See full story in the Advertizer

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read