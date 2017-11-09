Ceiriog Valley Village Tidy Group shortlisted for National Award

A village tidy group in the Ceiriog Valley is celebrating after learning its efforts have been recognised by the Keep Wales Tidy organisation.

The Caru’n Pentrefi / Love our Villages group has been shortlisted in the Transforming Communities category in this year’s Tidy Wales Awards. The Group automatically wins £50 for being shortlisted in the final three in its category and could win £200 towards its projects should it go on to win.

Three founder members of the group, which runs monthly village tidy action days in the villages of Pontfadog, Dolywern and Llwynmawr, have been invited to attend the awards ceremony in Cardiff on Monday, November 20.

Caru’n Pentrefi chairman, Helen Crossley, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our many wonderful volunteers who turn out in all weathers to keep our villages spruce, swept, litter-free and looking good.

“We have only been going for three years and have achieved such a lot in a short space of time. We have a great relationship with our local Keep Wales Tidy representative, Shane Hughes, and have formed productive partnerships with our local Leonard Cheshire Disability home, the Glyn Valley Railway & Industrial Heritage Trust, the Glyntraian Community Council, local interest groups and schools to improve key areas in our community.”

The final Caru’n Pentrefi village tidy action day of 2017 will be held on Saturday, November 18. For more information visit the Caru’n Pentrefi/Love Our Villages Facebook page.