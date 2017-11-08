Chief Exeuctive of Chirk care home company retires

The chief executive of Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, who own Chirk Court care home, has announced his retirement.

Graham Worthington, BSc(Hons) FCIH, has worked in the housing sector for more than 30 years and he became Chief Executive Officer of Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, the founding member organisation of Pennaf, in 1995.

Following the launch of the Pennaf as an umbrella housing organisation leading the way in housing services provision across north and mid Wales in 2003, Mr Worthington has seen the group expand to currently employing 667 staff and manage a diverse portfolio of 5,900 homes across Powys, Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy County and the Isle of Anglesey.

“I’m very proud of the staff at Pennaf and all that they have helped the group to achieve over the years,” said Mr Worthington.

“My time with Pennaf has always been one of taking an innovative approach, finding creative solutions to the changing environment in which we operate. Most of all though, I’m glad to have been part of an organisation which has provided housing solutions for thousands of people across north and mid Wales, supporting some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“That’s what I came to work in the sector for more than 30 years ago, and I’d like to thank both past and present staff and board members for their dedication and support over the years.”