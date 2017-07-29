Marlene is Chirk Citizen of the Year

Chirk has named its Citizen of the Year 2016 as Miss Marlene Jones.

After months of nominations, the town council announced in a special ceremony that this year’s award was presented to Miss Jones for ‘Outstanding Voluntary Work for the Benefit of the Community of Chirk’.

As well as being a church warden at St Mary’s Church for many years, Miss Jones also takes people who are housebound to the community lunches at the Methodist Church and helps deliver the Chirk community newsletters

Her glowing nomination states Miss Jones is “known for her cheerful disposition and her willingness to help anyone at any time – you name it and Marlene will say yes.

“To sum up – Chirk without Marlene would just not be the same, for she is indeed central to the community in which we live and has a wealth of knowledge to share.”

n Chirk Town Council also presented an award to ex-Wrexham County Borough Councillor Ian Roberts, who retired at the recent local elections in May.

Mr Roberts served on Chirk Town Council since 1990 and was chairman in 1995 and 1999. He was elected as the Chirk North councillor for WCBC from 1995 until May 2017. His scroll noted his ‘Long Service and Outstanding Contribution for the benefits of the Community of Chirk’.

n In addition to the awards, winners of April’s Chirk Triathlon were also mentioned, as well as a gesture made by the family of local poet Sydney Roberts whose personal take on life and the town is reflected in 34 poems, for which Chirk Town Council has asked to act as custodian.