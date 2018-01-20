Arts and cultural fundraising gets a £376,000 boost in the Midlands

Disability Arts in Shropshire will receive £30,000 worth of funding from Arts Council England.

Arts Council England is investing £376,489 in 15 arts and cultural organisations in the East and West Midlands to help build fundraising capacity and attract more private giving to arts and culture.

The investment comes from the Arts Council’s Catalyst Small Grants programme where 15 successful applicants from across the Midlands will be awarded between £10,000 and £30,000 to help drive investment into arts and cultural organisations as a key part of one of Arts Council England’s goals which is to help create a more sustainable and resilient arts and culture sector.

The £3 million fund supports small to medium sized organisations to invest in systems, or training and development for staff, volunteers and boards, or to cover the costs of external expertise to increase their fundraising.

Peter Knott, Area Director, Arts Council England, said: “Across the Midlands, arts and cultural organisations are working hard in securing new sources of income. To support this we launched our Catalyst programme, helping to support and develop long-term fundraising plans and increase private donations.

“Over the coming years, I’m looking forward to seeing this impact locally, delivering greater returns and helping our Area’s world-class arts and culture continue to thrive.”

Francis Runacres, Executive Director, Enterprise and Innovation, Arts Council England, said: “Arts and culture in this country thrives on a mixed funding model of earned income, private giving and public investment. Although private giving will never replace public-funding, it is an important source of funding for arts and cultural organisations, and we are thrilled to be able to fund over one hundred organisations to build and strengthen their fundraising capacity.”