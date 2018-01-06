Shropshire youth's latest iniative is 'Pop up Shrop'

“Pop up Shrop” is Shropshire Youth Support Trust’s latest initiative to help young entrepreneurs.

The British Ironwork Centre acts as an incubator for young people starting their own business.

A facility now offers visitors the chance to try some of the products produced by the young people, which offers valuable customer feedback.

This is one of several support initiatives being extended to the county’s ambitious fledgling youth businesses.

Shropshire has a high density of successful sole traders, but a very low proportion from the 18 to 29 age group.

The trust aims to support innovative young people into the world of businesses and remove some of the many difficulties faced by start-up enterprises.