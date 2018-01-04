Exciting plans to mark a special year

Shropshire motor dealers, Furrows, are celebrating a truly milestone year in 2018 – it’s their centenary.

The family-owned Group, which has dealerships in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry, is marking 100 years of serving motorists in Shropshire, and the team has grand plans in place to honour the anniversary.

Group joint managing director, Russ Smith, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating such an incredible birthday – things have certainly changed a lot for Furrows since we started selling Ford tractors in Shrewsbury in 1918.

“We’re so proud of our team as it’s all thanks to them that we have reached our centenary, and of course we’re indebted to our loyal and supportive customers who have all become part of our wider Furrows family over many years.”

The company has plans for an exciting calendar of events throughout 2018 – the centrepiece of the programme is the Group’s biggest ever giveaway – and the top prize is a brand-new Ford Fiesta.

Fellow group joint managing director, Dave Farthing, said: “We have big plans for 2018, and we wanted to involve as many customers as possible to thank them for their ongoing loyalty and support.

“So what better way to mark our milestone anniversary than to give away one of Ford’s best-selling vehicles in an exciting and nail-biting competition?”

The giveaway initiative began on January 1, and will run right through the year culminating in a glitzy celebration in December at the company’s Telford FordStore dealership.

“Any retail customer who buys a car from Furrows, or who has their car serviced by the Furrows team in 2018 – up until November 30 – will automatically be entered into the draw to win the new Ford Fiesta.

There will also be monthly prize draws throughout the year with a whole host of car-related prizes such as a free dashcam supplied and fitted or a free service, as well as more general prizes including a spa break or dinner for two.

“These monthly draw winners will be among 200 lucky entrants who will be invited to the big final in December, where six keyholders will be selected who will all get the chance to try their key to see if it fits the prize vehicle.”

Throughout the celebrations, the Furrows team will also be aiming to raise as much charity cash as possible for their chosen causes for the year – Hope House Children’s Hospice, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, and the Severn Hospice.