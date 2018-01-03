Quick-dry screed is a first

Concrete experts at a Shropshire family-owned business have unveiled a brand new quick- dry product that will speed up the installation process.

The team at TG Concrete – which is part of the Tudor Griffiths Group – have launched TG Cemfloor – a liquid self-levelling screed for floors.

TG Concrete general manager, Dave Morris, said the new product had been created as a direct result of customer demand for a more effective and faster solution for underfloor heating projects.

“We have carried out months of trials to ensure TG Cemfloor is the right solution for our customers, and we believe it will transform the installation process.

“There has already been a great deal of interest in it, and we’re looking forward to demonstrating just how much easier it will be to use than many existing commercial products on the market.”

Mr Morris said TG Cemfloor was a tough, durable, self-smoothing industrial floor topping which was specially designed for warehouses and all industrial floors, even capable of withstanding heavy fork lift traffic.

“The difference though is that its quick drying properties mean it’s dry enough for foot traffic after 24 hours, and heavy traffic after four days. This means a quicker installation (up to 2,000 sq m per day), and reduced build times as floor coverings can be applied faster.”

TG Cemfloor meets all the required industry standards and has been rigorously tested to ensure consistent results from job to job.

“This is another first for TG Concrete and demonstrates how committed we are to constantly driving the industry forward and seeking out new and innovative products that meet our customers’ very particular needs.”

TG Cemfloor is the latest in a wide and varied catalogue of products the team has developed including coloured concrete, and AgriCrete specifically for agricultural clients.

Tudor Griffiths Group has 12 concrete plants covering the whole of Shropshire, Cheshire, and North and Mid Wales. They specialise in high-quality concrete products including concrete that can be pumped or poured, concrete that will flow, concrete that is ultra high strength, or products that set rapidly or slowly.