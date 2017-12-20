Homebuilder enlists Santa's little helper to warn children about health and safety

As the Christmas holidays approach, leading developer David Wilson Homes has enlisted one of Santa’s little helpers to send out an important message encouraging children to think about elf n’ safety.

Busy David Wilson Homes staff are working on new developments across Shropshire, many of which have families with children living nearby. With schools closed over Christmas, children are being told to stay away from building sites as they can be bad for their ‘elf’.

Santa has sent one of his elves to visit David Wilson Homes’ site in Shropshire, and like every visitor has had to wear a hard hat and hi-vis clothing for protection. The elf is to remind kids to stay on Santa’s ‘nice list’ by keeping clear of building sites at all times.

Harry Marcuse-Harris, construction director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said; “Children, like elves, can be curious and adventurous, and turn up in the most unlikely places, especially when schools are closed. However, building sites can be dangerous places for little people.

“Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places are very hazardous, and with the holidays approaching, children should think of their ‘elf n’ safety and stay well away from them.”

David Wilson Homes hosts site visits and holds regular safety talks and for schools close to wherever it is building new homes all year round, to encourage site safety and highlight the hazards of playing on or near construction sites.

David Wilson Homes Mercia is currently building homes in Shropshire at Coppice Meadows in Shifnal, Eastfield in Lawley Village, Doseley Park in Doseley, Montgomery Place in Oswestry, Drayton Meadows in Market Drayton and The Mounts in Whitchurch.