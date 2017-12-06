Shropshire-founded company wins at Wembley

A Shropshire-founded company has been awarded a prestigious national business award.

Net World Sports, which is now based in Wrexham, had representatives travel down to Wembley for the UK Business Awards where they won the SME – Incorporated for less than 10 years award.

Known as ‘The Dons’ after its founder and chairman Don Hales, the prestigious annual contest celebrates the exceptional achievements of British businesses.

Net World sport is the home of FORZA and the biggest-selling UK football goal manufacturer, making the venue perfectly fitting for their company.

After securing a spot on the shortlist with their original written entry, finals day saw Communications Manager Chris Owens and Marketing Assistant Adam Jones travelled to London to present to the same panel of hard-to-impress judges.

The judges were suitably impressed and Adam and Chris earned the highest overall marks to take the top prize. They beat business energy supplier Yu Energy into second place, with cleantech company Isle Utilities, and pizza oven manufacturer Uuni making up the final four.

Neil Skehel, CEO Awards International, said: "The awards follow a unique format, with the finals being held during the day, on the same day as the awards. With large panels of independent judges and many sessions open to spectators, the awards, just like our winners, are original, innovative and highly respected."