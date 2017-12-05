Pave Aways build for the future with the Prince's Trust

A Shropshire construction company is helping young people build a better future by lending its support to a programme by the Prince’s Trust.

Pave Aways, which has its headquarters at Knockin near Oswestry, is providing expert advice and equipment to the Team programme in Shrewsbury, which aims to help unemployed young people aged between 16 and 25 gain teamwork, communication and employability skills.

The firm has already helped a group from the charity build a 20m path for improved wheelchair access and a landing area for emergency services at the Hartlands care home in Shrewsbury.

Pave Aways staff supported the group’s fundraising which was needed to undertake the project. It also provided expert advice from construction director Jamie Evans and planner Stefan Ivanovic as well as a mixer, shovels, safety helmets, hi-vi vests and personal protection equipment to the workers.

Pave Aways managing director Steven Owen said: “The work that the Prince’s Trust is doing is crucial to helping these young people work towards a better future so we are delighted to be able to play a part in this programme.

“During the first project, Jamie and Stefan helped them design and plan the work and, as a company, we supported their fundraising efforts which included a cake sale, sponsored swim and a car wash. Pave Aways also donated left over material from our construction sites across Shropshire and Wales for the job.

“We are very much looking forward to supporting the next cohort and one of my tasks will be to share my story of how I grew from being a farm worker’s son to the director of a multi million pound business to hopefully give them some encouragement.”

Pave Aways will also provide construction know-how and material for any future building project the Team volunteers get involved in.

Kevin Faulkner, Prince’s Trust team leader for Shrewsbury, said: “It is fantastic that a local business is involved with the Team Programme and Pave Aways have helped the young people of Shropshire tremendously with the supply of knowledge and materials for them to complete large scale community projects, which in turn benefit the community.

For more information about Prince’s Trust Team call 01902 836000, visit www.wolvcoll.ac.uk or www.princes-trust.org.uk