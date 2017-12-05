A new gym is coming to Mile Oak Industrial Estate

A new gym will be opening on Mile Oak Industrial Estate this month.

Core Gym, based at Enterprise House on Maesbury Road, will open on Saturday, December 16 and offer a wide range of equipment in two gym rooms and a fitness centre.

The planning application for the change of use from general industrial to gymnasium was submitted in September to Shropshire Council by company CV Gym Services.

In the planning statement, it states the applicants run a gym equipment company in which they manufacture and refurbish gym items.

G. D Humphreys, for the applicant, stated: “They have operated from the premises since February 2017 and currently employ eight people full-time.

“At present part of the building is used as a showroom and storage area, and the addition of a gymnasium would promote their business and create an additional revenue stream.

“They have clientele who test the equipment and wish to use it for personal wellbeing, as well being approached by numerous individuals requesting the facilities be opened up to public use.”

The application was also supported by Oswestry Rural Parish Council.