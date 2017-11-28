Scammers demand £3,500 from Lindstrand Technologies

An Oswestry company is warning other businesses in the area of a tool-sharpening scam after two men demanded £3,500.

Two men entered Lindstrand Technologies, on Mile Oak Industrial Estate, offering a tool-sharpening business.

The men were given a few tools to sharpen – but returned the next day with a box of 45 tools and demanded £3,500 for the work.

Purchasing and logistics manager Matt Whyton, who confronted the pair, said he wasn’t convinced all the tools belonged to Lindstrand.

“I thought if they hadn’t taken them from the factory, the tools were probably stolen from elsewhere,” said Mr Whyton.

“We refused to pay and I politely told them to leave. But while I was talking to one of them, the other sneaked into my office and took a picture of our staff contacts list, which included their mobile numbers. They then proceeded to hound our staff with texts demanding the money.”

After calling the police, Matt was informed the pair are wanted by Humberside Police for similar incidents in Hull, East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Last month Humberside Police released an appeal to be aware of the two men, who go by the name SCS International Tools, and who have approached businesses offering to sharpen commercial tools at an exceptionally low price.

The men are believed to be driving a car with a French number plate.

Mr Whyton is now calling for other businesses in Oswestry to keep an eye out for scammers entering their premises.

“In a small town like Oswestry you can become complacent – you don’t expect scams like this here,” said Mr Whyton.

“We let them right into our factory, so we are just warning other companies to avoid this happening to them.”